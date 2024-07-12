Western Azerbaijan Community condemns abuse of UN platform by elements promoting religious radicalism

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community condemned the abuse of the UN platform by elements that promote religious radicalism and nationalism and oppose peace in the region, News.Az reports.

“The non-governmental organization Christian Solidarity International, known for its religious radicalism and Azerbaijanophobic position, abused the platform of the UN Human Rights Council and held another anti-Azerbaijani event. At the event, former Armenian Foreign Minister and radical nationalist Vartan Oskanian made a speech questioning the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” the Community said in a statement.“The Western Azerbaijan Community condemns the abuse of the UN platform by elements that promote religious radicalism and nationalism and oppose peace in the region. The community also calls on the Armenian government not to allow the destructive activities of people like Oskanian who oppose the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” it added.

