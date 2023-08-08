Western Azerbaijan Community condemns biased statement by group of UN human rights experts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community has condemned the biased statement by a group of UN human rights experts dated August 7, 2023, the Community told News.az.

The statement says that the presence of conjured-up concepts such as “blockade” and “humanitarian crisis” in the UN experts’ assessment suggests that UN experts are completely unaware of the issue they are expressing their opinion on.

According to the Code of Conduct of UN human rights experts, all their statements must be based on facts, evidence and reliable sources. Therefore, the Community regrets that the experts have violated the Code of Conduct and become victims of an anti-Azerbaijani campaign conducted by some circles recently.

The Western Azerbaijan Community calls on UN experts to protect their independence and impartiality in accordance with the Code of Conduct. The Community, which brings together western Azerbaijanis deported from their homes by Armenia, regrets that their concerns have not drawn the attention of the international community, including the UN to this day, and stresses that double standards and politicization in relation to human rights are unacceptable.

The inclusion of a number of unnecessary political messages in the statement of UN human rights experts once again shows that they have exceeded their mandate and received instructions from outside. In this regard, the Community urges UN experts not to undermine the system of human rights mandate bearers.

The Western Azerbaijan Community urges the UN experts to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and not to use wrong terminology and toponyms.

