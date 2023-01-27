Western Azerbaijan Community issues statement condemning armed attack on Azerbaijan's Embassy in Tehran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community condemns in strongest terms the armed attack of today on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Community told News.az.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and comrade-in-arms of Senior Lieutenant Orkhan Asgarov, a military officer of the Republic of Azerbaijan, originally from Narimanli village of the Goycha Mahal of Western Azerbaijan, who was martyred as the result of the armed attack. We also wish a swift recovery of those wounded.

It is regretful that the disrespect to teachings of the Islam and to the international norms relating to the immunity of diplomats, and conducting heinous attacks on Embassies have become a tradition in Iran," said the Community in a statement.

The Western Azerbaijan Community demands that irrespective of their position those ordering, organizing and executing this crime shall be immediately arrested and tried in an independent court of justice.

