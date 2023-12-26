Yandex metrika counter

Western Azerbaijan Community representatives in Milli Majlis issue statement on return to their historical homeland

  • Western Azerbaijan
  • Share
Western Azerbaijan Community representatives in Milli Majlis issue statement on return to their historical homeland

Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community, MP Aziz Alakbarli read out a statement regarding the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their historical homeland issued by the representatives of the Community (23 MPs) at a plenary session of Milli Majlis on Tuesday, News.Az reports. 

The statement emphasized that ensuring the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their historical homeland is one of the confidence-building measures.

The statement also stressed that Western Azerbaijan was a geographical area where Azerbaijanis have historically lived compactly in the territory of present-day Armenia, noting that they were repeatedly expelled from their homeland and brutally murdered. The deportation that began in the 18th century covered three stages (I-1905–1920, II-1948–1953, III- 1988–1992).

The document mentioned that Azerbaijan continues its efforts towards the establishment of peace and normalization with Armenia.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      