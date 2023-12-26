Western Azerbaijan Community representatives in Milli Majlis issue statement on return to their historical homeland

Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community, MP Aziz Alakbarli read out a statement regarding the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their historical homeland issued by the representatives of the Community (23 MPs) at a plenary session of Milli Majlis on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The statement emphasized that ensuring the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their historical homeland is one of the confidence-building measures.

The statement also stressed that Western Azerbaijan was a geographical area where Azerbaijanis have historically lived compactly in the territory of present-day Armenia, noting that they were repeatedly expelled from their homeland and brutally murdered. The deportation that began in the 18th century covered three stages (I-1905–1920, II-1948–1953, III- 1988–1992).

The document mentioned that Azerbaijan continues its efforts towards the establishment of peace and normalization with Armenia.

