Western brands to return to Russia, it would be in consumers’ interests — Kremlin

Western brands will be able to return to Russia on a competitive basis, it would be in the interests of Russian consumers, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, News.az reports citing TASS.

"Honestly, we haven’t seen any reports citing Western brands themselves that they are going to return to Moscow. However, the fact that they will be able to return to Moscow on a competitive basis, to continue competing with Russian producers is an absolutely normal global practice of trade. And such competition would be in the interests of Russian consumers," he told a briefing.

Vice President of the Shopping Centers Union Pavel Lyulin told TASS earlier that talks were underway privately as regards the return of Zara and other withdrawn brands. Experts told TASS that brands hoped the situation would allow their return to the market by the end of 2025.

News.Az