Western countries, int’l organizations fail to react to destruction of Azerbaijani graves by Armenian vandals – MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Western countries and international human rights organizations have not yet reacted to the destruction of the graves of Azerbaijanis by Armenian vandals, Azerbaijani MP Arzu Naghiyev told News.Az.

Video footage showing the destruction of Azerbaijani cemeteries by Armenian radicals has been circulated on social media. The footage shows how vandalism is committed against the graves of Azerbaijanis using offensive language, and how tombstones are destroyed by a truck.

MP Naghiyev noted that the silence of Western countries and international human rights organizations over the destruction of the graves of Azerbaijanis by Armenian vandals is an indicator of a double-standard attitude.

“Armenian politicians and their backers, who always talk about various sacred values and try to portray the Armenian people as an “oppressed” nation before Europe, should carefully watch this video and realize that the graves of Azerbaijanis, as well as Azerbaijan’s cultural and religious monuments, were, in fact, subjected to Armenian vandalism. Disseminating fake videos and photos to discredit Azerbaijan is unacceptable,” he said.

The lawmaker stressed that the recent video footage clearly shows the act of vandalism committed by Armenians.

News.Az