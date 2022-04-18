Yandex metrika counter

What happened in Buca and Irpin overshadowed the negotiation: Turkish President

What happened in Buca and Irpin overshadowed the negotiation: Turkish President

"While the parties made significant progress, footage from Bucha and Irpin, targetting civilians in Kramatorsk overshadowed the steps taken," said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, News.az reports citing local media.

"I sincerely believe that the solution to the problem can be found through dialogue, provided that the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine are protected," Erdogan said.


