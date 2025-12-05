What is behind Russia’s hostility toward Ukraine

Understanding why Russia shows hostility toward Ukraine requires looking beyond recent events and examining centuries of history, identity debates, imperial legacies, security concerns, and political narratives. This is not a conflict that emerged suddenly. It is rooted in deep structural factors that shaped the relationship between the two largest Slavic nations.

Ukraine’s struggle to build an independent political identity, and Russia’s attempt to maintain influence over its neighbours, created a long term clash of interests that many analysts describe as one of the defining geopolitical tensions of the 21st century.

Below are the evergreen drivers that consistently appear in academic, political, and historical assessments of Russia’s attitudes toward Ukraine.

1. Competing historical narratives about statehood and origins

One of the most important background factors is the dispute over the legacy of the medieval Kievan Rus.

• Ukraine sees itself as the primary cultural and political successor of the Kievan Rus, whose centre was Kyiv.

• Russia also claims the Kievan Rus as the foundation of its own statehood, using this narrative to justify long term cultural and historical unity.

These competing interpretations create tension.

For Ukraine, separation from Russia is an expression of authentic historical continuity.

For Russia, Ukrainian independence challenges a foundational part of its own state identity.

This debate over origins fuels political narratives in Moscow that portray Ukraine not as a fully separate nation, but as part of a shared historical space. When Ukraine asserts sovereignty, Russia often perceives it as a loss of historical heritage.

2. Imperial legacy and the fear of losing influence in Eastern Europe

For centuries, most Ukrainian territories were under the control of powerful empires, including:

• The Russian Empire

• The Soviet Union

During these periods, Ukraine was seen as strategically indispensable due to its population, agriculture, coastline, and geographic position between Europe and Eurasia.

When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, Ukraine became independent. For Russia, this represented:

• A major territorial contraction

• The loss of a key strategic region

• A symbolic weakening of Russian power

This created a long term grievance inside Russian political thinking. Some Russian leaders openly describe the collapse of the USSR as a geopolitical tragedy and view Ukraine’s independence as the largest strategic setback.

As a result, many Russian policymakers view Ukraine’s western orientation as an erosion of Russia’s rightful sphere of influence.

3. Geopolitical competition between Russia and the West

Another central issue is Ukraine’s position between Russia and Western institutions such as:

• The European Union

• NATO

• Western economic and security structures

Ukraine’s desire to integrate with western political and economic systems is seen by Moscow as:

• A threat to Russian security

• A loss of strategic depth

• A shift in the European balance of power

For Russia, Ukraine moving toward NATO is especially sensitive. The idea of NATO military alliances expanding into regions once controlled by Russia is framed by the Kremlin as a security threat, even though NATO describes itself as a defensive organisation.

This competition between two geopolitical visions — a western oriented Ukraine vs a Russian oriented Ukraine — lies at the centre of the hostility.

4. Cultural and linguistic identity disputes

For many years, Russia promoted the idea that Ukrainians and Russians are “one people”. Ukraine, meanwhile, emphasises its separate identity, culture, and language.

This creates friction for several reasons:

• Ukraine seeks cultural independence

Modern Ukrainian statehood is built around strengthening the Ukrainian language, rewriting history textbooks, and promoting a distinct national narrative.

• Russia resists the idea of Ukrainians as a separate nation

Certain Russian political frameworks argue that Ukraine’s identity emerged from foreign influence and that Ukrainian sovereignty breaks historical unity.

• Language politics intensify tension

Ukrainian language laws, aimed at strengthening national identity, are often portrayed in Russian media as discrimination against Russian speakers.

Cultural identity, therefore, becomes a political battlefield.

5. The importance of Crimea and Black Sea strategy

Crimea has been one of the most important strategic points in the entire region. For Russia:

• Crimea hosts the Black Sea Fleet

• It provides access to the Mediterranean

• It carries historical symbolism dating back to imperial Russia

Although Crimea was transferred from Russia to the Ukrainian SSR in 1954 during the Soviet era, many Russian leaders never fully accepted the idea that Crimea should belong to an independent Ukraine.

When Ukraine began moving closer to the EU after 2013, Russia viewed this shift as an existential threat to its naval and geopolitical position. Crimea became a central driver of Russian hostility.

6. Fear of democratic transformation spreading to Russia

Another often overlooked factor is political ideology. Ukraine has repeatedly seen mass pro democracy movements, including:

• The Orange Revolution (2004)

• Euromaidan (2013–2014)

These movements aimed to fight corruption, reduce oligarchic influence, and push the country toward European democratic standards.

For Russia, such revolutions pose risks:

• They could inspire similar movements inside Russia

• They challenge the idea of Moscow controlled political systems in the region

• They undermine Russia’s preferred political model for its neighbours

As a result, Ukraine’s democratic uprisings were seen not only as anti corruption movements, but as threats to Russian political stability.

7. The symbolic meaning of Ukraine in Russian political culture

Beyond strategy and history, Ukraine carries enormous symbolic weight in Russian national consciousness.

Ukraine is associated with:

• Slavic unity

• Orthodox Christianity

• Shared history and cultural space

• The Soviet victory in World War II

• Economic interconnectedness

Losing Ukraine, in this worldview, is not simply geopolitical. It touches emotional, cultural, and ideological nerves. Many Russian political narratives frame Ukraine’s independence as a betrayal or abandonment of shared civilisation.

This creates a perception among some Russian leaders that preventing Ukraine from aligning with the West is not only strategic but a duty.

8. Economic interests and resource routes

Hostility is also fuelled by economic factors:

• Ukraine’s fertile agricultural land

• Energy transit routes transporting Russian gas to Europe

• Industrial capacity in eastern Ukraine

• Black Sea port infrastructure

Control over these assets significantly shapes Russia’s long term economic and strategic planning.

9. The clash between two national projects

Ultimately, the hostility is a struggle between two different visions:

Ukraine’s national project

• independent, democratic, European, sovereign

• focused on cultural revival and territorial integrity

Russia’s national project

• regional dominance, strategic depth, influence in post Soviet space

• belief in historical unity with Ukraine

These projects cannot fully coexist without tension.

Conclusion: a conflict rooted in identity, history, and power

Behind Russia’s hostility toward Ukraine lies a combination of:

• Competing historical narratives

• Imperial legacies

• Geopolitical rivalry with the West

• Cultural and linguistic disputes

• Strategic competition over the Black Sea region

• Fear of democratic movements

• Conflicting national visions

This is why the tension is not temporary, and why the Ukraine–Russia relationship remains one of the defining geopolitical issues of the modern era.

