What Is BRICS Pay and how does it work?

BRICS Pay is a proposed cross-border digital payment system being developed by the BRICS countries — Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, as well as new members that have joined the bloc in recent years. The initiative is part of a broader strategic effort to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar, strengthen financial sovereignty, and create alternative global payment infrastructure outside Western-controlled systems. Although BRICS Pay is still evolving and not yet fully operational, it has already become one of the most discussed financial initiatives linked to the future of the global monetary order.

At its core, BRICS Pay is designed to facilitate international payments and settlements between member states without depending on traditional intermediaries such as SWIFT, correspondent banks, or dollar-based clearing mechanisms. For many BRICS countries, this is not simply a technical upgrade but a geopolitical and economic necessity shaped by sanctions risks, currency volatility, and political pressure embedded in the current global financial architecture.

The concept of BRICS Pay emerged from a shared concern among emerging economies: despite accounting for a large share of global production, energy exports, population, and trade, their financial transactions remain heavily tied to systems controlled by a limited group of Western states. This dependency exposes countries to external shocks, frozen assets, transaction delays, and rising costs. BRICS Pay seeks to address these vulnerabilities by offering an alternative settlement rail that reflects the interests and priorities of the Global South.

Importantly, BRICS Pay is not intended to be a single common currency similar to the euro. Instead, it is envisioned as a digital payment and settlement mechanism that allows transactions to be conducted using national currencies or, in the future, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). In practical terms, this means that trade between BRICS countries could be settled directly in reais, rubles, rupees, yuan, or rand, with the system handling conversion, clearing, and settlement without routing transactions through the U.S. dollar.

For example, an Indian importer purchasing goods from Brazil could pay in rupees, while the Brazilian exporter receives funds in reais. BRICS Pay would manage the exchange process behind the scenes, significantly reducing exposure to dollar exchange rates, intermediary fees, and political risks. This model is particularly attractive for large-scale trade in energy, raw materials, agricultural products, and industrial goods — sectors where BRICS countries play a dominant global role.

Technology is a central pillar of how BRICS Pay is expected to function. Officials and experts frequently mention the use of distributed ledger technology, blockchain-based infrastructure, and advanced digital identity systems. These technologies are seen as tools to improve transparency, speed, and security while lowering transaction costs. In theory, payments could be settled almost in real time, compared to traditional cross-border transfers that may take several days due to multiple intermediaries and compliance checks.

Another key feature of BRICS Pay is interoperability. Rather than replacing existing national payment systems, the platform aims to connect them. China already operates the Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS), Russia has developed alternatives to SWIFT after facing sanctions, and India has built one of the world’s most advanced domestic digital payment ecosystems through UPI. BRICS Pay is designed to act as a unifying layer that allows these systems to communicate and settle transactions under a shared framework.

Governance is also a critical aspect of the initiative. One of the main criticisms of the current global financial system is the concentration of decision-making power in a small number of institutions and states. BRICS Pay is expected to operate under a multilateral governance model, with shared oversight and decision-making among participating countries. This structure is intended to ensure neutrality, prevent unilateral control, and build trust among members with diverse political and economic systems.

Beyond trade, the potential applications of BRICS Pay are wide-ranging. In the medium to long term, the system could support cross-border investment, infrastructure financing, and energy transactions — particularly oil and gas trade, where BRICS countries are major producers and consumers. There is also discussion about using BRICS Pay for tourism and consumer payments, allowing travelers to pay abroad using their home currency through a BRICS-linked digital wallet or application.

Such a development could gradually reduce dependence on international card networks and foreign payment processors, especially in regions where access to Western financial services is limited or politically sensitive. For small and medium-sized enterprises, BRICS Pay could lower entry barriers to international trade by reducing costs and simplifying settlement procedures.

However, despite its strategic appeal, BRICS Pay faces substantial challenges. Technical integration across countries with different regulatory standards, banking practices, and levels of digitalization is complex. Cybersecurity risks, data protection, and system resilience must be addressed at the highest level to ensure trust and reliability. Without strong safeguards, widespread adoption by banks and businesses will remain limited.

Liquidity and exchange-rate management also pose challenges. For BRICS Pay to function efficiently, there must be sufficient liquidity in participating currencies and clear mechanisms for pricing and conversion. Volatility in some national currencies could complicate settlements and deter private-sector users accustomed to the relative stability of the U.S. dollar.

There are also broader economic realities to consider. The dollar remains deeply embedded in global trade, finance, and reserves, supported by unmatched liquidity, established legal frameworks, and widespread trust. BRICS Pay is unlikely to displace the dollar in the short term. Instead, it should be viewed as a complementary system that gradually expands its role in specific sectors, regions, and bilateral trade relationships.

Geopolitically, the significance of BRICS Pay goes beyond payments. It reflects a broader shift toward a more multipolar financial order in which emerging economies seek greater autonomy and influence. Alongside regional development banks, currency swap agreements, and digital currency experiments, BRICS Pay is part of a growing toolkit aimed at reshaping how global finance works.

Whether BRICS Pay ultimately becomes a fully operational and widely adopted platform will depend on political commitment, technical execution, and real-world usage by financial institutions and businesses. Success will require coordination, compromise, and sustained investment. Even if adoption is gradual, the initiative itself sends a powerful signal: BRICS countries are no longer content to rely solely on financial infrastructure designed and controlled elsewhere.

In this sense, BRICS Pay is more than a payment system. It is a strategic statement about the future of global finance — one that highlights the changing balance of economic power and the growing determination of emerging economies to shape the rules of the international system rather than merely follow them.

