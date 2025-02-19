Lavrov: BRICS moving forward with plans for alternative payment systems

"This is being discussed in BRICS, at the initiative of [Brazilian President Luiz Inacio] Lula da Silva. The previous summit stated a decision on the necessity of developing a proposal on alternative payment platforms through finance ministries and central banks. Such proposals have been made, they suggest, in particular, the creation of a so-called trans-border payment initiative, the creation of a reinsurance company and the BRICS Clear settlement and depositary infrastructure," he said addressing the Russian State Duma, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which was the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, was held in Kazan on October 22-24, 2024. The summit in Kazan was the first one, in which new members of the alliance took part as well. At the summit, BRICS members adopted the Kazan Declaration, which among other things stated the possibility of establishment of an independent cross-border settlement and depositary infrastructure, BRICS Clear, while member states’ finance ministers and central bank chiefs were tasked with properly continuing the consideration of the issue of using national currencies, payment instruments and platforms.