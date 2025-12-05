Russia, India pledge stronger BRICS partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral ties within BRICS in a joint statement following their talks in New Delhi.

The statement said both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to promoting cooperation within the expanded BRICS group across three main areas: politics and security, the economy and finances, and cultural and humanitarian relations, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

It also highlighted that the parties reiterated their dedication to the BRICS principles of mutual respect, sovereign equality, solidarity, democracy, openness, inclusiveness, cooperation, and consensus.

Russia expressed full support for India’s upcoming BRICS chairmanship in 2026.

Since its founding in 2006, BRICS has expanded several times. South Africa joined the original members—Brazil, Russia, India, and China—in 2011. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates became full members on January 1, 2024, followed by Indonesia on January 6, 2025. Additionally, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan were granted BRICS partner status on January 1, 2025, followed by Nigeria on January 17.

News.Az