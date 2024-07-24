What makes Harris stronger than Trump?

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Faiq Mahmudov



The US presidential elections traditionally attract global interest. Many countries want to know who will lead the US for the next four years and what programs the new president will propose regarding various regions to ensure national interests. Therefore, world leaders closely follow the presidential elections and are interested in the new president's political programs.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden announced his decision not to run for the upcoming elections from the Democratic Party, instead supporting Vice President Kamala Harris's candidacy. This decision was made to oppose Donald Trump.Now, the Democrats face the task of choosing a new candidate. Jamie R. Harrison, the Chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), assured that the party will conduct a "transparent and orderly" process to select "a candidate who can defeat Donald Trump in November." Many Democrats have already expressed their support for Harris, including those who were themselves considered potential candidates.The Democratic Party convention, at which the candidates for president and vice president will be determined, will take place on August 19. This event will be a key stage in the election campaign, where the Democrats will decide who will represent them in the elections.The main question that concerns everyone is: who will win the elections? Experts are closely monitoring the situation and analyzing the candidates' chances. With such high competition between Trump and Harris, the election outcome remains uncertain.Given the high interest in the elections, News.az turned to experts to get their opinion on the upcoming "battle" between Trump and Harris. Specialists are analyzing the current political situation, election campaigns, and voter sentiments to provide forecasts on the election outcome.that it would be difficult for Trump to compete against Kamala Harris in the elections. He stated:"After the unsuccessful assassination attempt on Trump, the Democratic Party is nominating a relatively young candidate to increase its influence and become a stronger competitor to Trump. The life path of 60-year-old Kamala Harris increases her chances of becoming president. In the last 30 years, Vice President Al Gore ran for president but lost to George W. Bush by one vote. Trump will have to compete against a female Democratic candidate for the second time. Hillary Clinton was a strong candidate, became Secretary of State, and even surpassed Trump in the popular vote by three million votes. However, since these votes came from one region, the Electoral College did not count them, and preference was given to Trump."Sadraddin Soltan emphasized that Kamala Harris did not remain in the shadows during her vice presidency:"Kamala Harris was Vice President. In fact, she was not in Biden's shadow. Usually, US Vice Presidents are in the shadow of the President, but Kamala Harris did not remain in the shadow. She constantly gave speeches, held events, and more. If Harris is elected, she could become the first female president in US history born to an immigrant family without English heritage. Americans are citizens of America regardless of their nationality, ethnic origin, and religion. Here in America, there have been cases of religious and electoral apartheid. Electing Harris could help forget such events. For example, Barack Obama was elected president at a time when there was a serious conflict between the Muslim world and the US. Obama's election for two terms showed that America does not hold a grudge against the Muslim world. Despite America's points of conflict with the Muslim world, American voters could choose a Muslim as president."The political expert also believes that this time the result similar to Hillary Clinton's defeat will not be repeated:"Kamala Harris is a more experienced politician, and she is a woman, which aligns with the American society's desire for originality in politics. She comes from an immigrant family, is a Democrat, and is supported by three former presidents: Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden. This makes Kamala Harris stronger than Trump. Moreover, Trump's team experienced certain issues in European-American relations during the Russia-Ukraine war. Trump was known as a supporter of Russia, and Europe, especially Germany, was dissatisfied and concerned about his election as president. The Democrats' position on this issue remains unchanged. It is possible that anti-Russian and pro-European sentiments will also support Kamala Harris, as Trump's relations with Hamas, Iran, and other aspects of his policies cause discontent among Democrats. Therefore, I think it will be difficult for Trump to compete against Kamala Harris in the elections."

News.Az