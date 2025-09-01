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Military Force
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A 61% majority of Americans say that it was a mistake for the US to use military force against Iran, according to a Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos poll released today.01 May 2026-22:47
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Azerbaijan and Türkiye have launched the TurAz Eagle 2026 joint tactical flight exercise in Azerbaijan as part of ongoing military cooperation between the two countries.28 Apr 2026-14:22
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A Hellenic Air Force helicopter made an emergency landing on Monday morning between Mathia and Amarianos in the Municipality of Minoa Pediadas, in Heraklion, Crete.27 Apr 2026-15:39
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American forces scrambled to locate a missing crew member after Iran shot down a US F-15E Strike Eagle on Friday, rescuing one service member while continuing efforts to find the second, whose status remains unclear.04 Apr 2026-11:51
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Iran says it has taken a US pilot captive after his fighter jet was shot down over Iranian territory by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps earlier today, according to reports.03 Apr 2026-16:24
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Against the backdrop of rising tensions around Iran, the redeployment of US forces to the Middle East, and increasingly alarming discussions about the possibility of a limited ground operation, a sober, professional, and strategically calibrated external perspective is especially important. How realistic is Washington’s reliance on a ground operation scenario? Where is the line between military pressure and preparation for a major war? And could the White House attempt to turn even a limited tactical episode into a political “victory”?01 Apr 2026-09:37
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The Israeli military says it has attacked the “central air defence command centre” of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Air Force, “In the heart of Tehran.”07 Mar 2026-20:35
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At least 15 people have died after a military helicopter crashed in the Arequipa region of Peru, the country's air force said on Monday.23 Feb 2026-22:03
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Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence has conducted an inspection in the Air Force in accordance with the 2026 training plan to assess its readiness for a high level of combat alert.13 Feb 2026-20:56
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The world has long measured power by the roar of tanks and the flash of missiles. But what if real influence today takes a different form – a quietly signed contract, an overlooked port terminal, or a piece of technology without which the lights won’t turn on tomorrow? While some states debate morality, sanctions, and “red lines,” others methodically reshape the global landscape – without ultimatums or fanfare.25 Dec 2025-09:22
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