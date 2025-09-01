Military Force

Against the backdrop of rising tensions around Iran, the redeployment of US forces to the Middle East, and increasingly alarming discussions about the possibility of a limited ground operation, a sober, professional, and strategically calibrated external perspective is especially important. How realistic is Washington’s reliance on a ground operation scenario? Where is the line between military pressure and preparation for a major war? And could the White House attempt to turn even a limited tactical episode into a political “victory”?

01 Apr 2026-09:37