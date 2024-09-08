What’s the future outlook for Nvidia stock in the next 5 years?
Over the past five years, Nvidia's stock has delivered phenomenal returns to investors, and the company remains an attractive investment opportunity for the future. Nvidia’s rapid growth, fueled by the booming demand for video games and artificial intelligence (AI), has made it a top pick for many investors.
An initial investment of just $100 in Nvidia five years ago is now worth $2,850, reflecting a staggering 2,750% growth . This far surpasses the S&P 500's 93% increase over the same period. Today, Nvidia stands as the third-largest company globally, with a market capitalization of $2.9 trillion.
Despite its size, Nvidia still has strong growth drivers. In the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended on July 28, the company’s revenue surged by 122% year-over-year to $30 billion, while its adjusted earnings per share increased by 152% to $0.68, exceeding Wall Street expectations.
A major factor in this success is Nvidia's data center segment, which saw revenue grow by 154% to $26.3 billion. Demand for Nvidia’s GPUs, used to develop and deploy AI models, remains high, even as the company prepares to launch its next-generation Blackwell chips.
Nvidia expects future AI models to require 10 to 20 times more computing power, indicating sustained long-term demand for its technology. The AI chip market is projected to reach $311 billion by 2029, providing a significant growth opportunity for the company.
Other segments of Nvidia’s business are also experiencing strong growth. Revenue from gaming and AI for PCs increased by 18%, while the professional visualization segment grew by 45%, driven by rising demand for digital twin solutions.
Nvidia continues to strengthen its position in the market, offering investors stable growth in a rapidly expanding AI sector.
