WhatsApp bot launched by TABIB and UNDP to keep Azerbaijan's citizens up to date on the latest COVID-19 info

WhatsApp bot launched by TABIB and UNDP to keep Azerbaijan's citizens up to date on the latest COVID-19 info

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB) in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the local startup company Botbox, launched a WhatsApp bot to answer questions from the public about coronavirus, and to give prompt, reliable and official information 24 hours a day.

The TABIB bot can cover up to 1 million users at the same time and answers any user request within less than a single second. Subscription to daily statistical updates is also available.

To this day, the bot has been tested by over ten thousand people and some 2,200 followers have already subscribed.

Users initiate dialogue with the TABIB bot by messaging +13022020234 and typing “Salam” to bring up the general menu, including the latest news and statistics on COVID-19, prevention measures, and tips for preventing the spread of infection.

The bot is easy to navigate rapidly through questions and answers on a range of topics related to COVID-19.

It is important to note that the bot is not intended to be used for diagnosis or treatment purposes and does not substitute for clinical examination and consultations with medical specialists.

The bot is accessible to all Azerbaijani citizens around the world.

(c) AzerTag

News.Az