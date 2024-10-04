WhatsApp introduces new feature

+ ↺ − 16 px

WhatsApp developers have announced new features for users in "Statuses", News.Az reports citing the messenger's blog .

The updates include the ability to put "Like" marks, add hidden mentions and repost statuses where the user was mentioned. Likes in "Statuses" will be visible only to their authors and will not be displayed in the counter.Hidden mentions will allow users to see statuses and repost them for their contacts. It is noted that the mentions will remain confidential.The new features have already begun to be implemented and will soon be available to users around the world. In the coming months, the developers promise to add even more features to the "Statuses" function and the "Current" tab to improve user interaction with the messenger."Statuses" is a function known to users of other social networks as "Stories" or "Stories".In early October, WhatsApp developers announced new filters and backgrounds for video calls, which will be available to all users in the near future.

