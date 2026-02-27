WhatsApp Web down: Login issues affect users

+ ↺ − 16 px

Users encountered difficulties accessing WhatsApp Web on Friday morning, with most complaints focused on problems logging in and synchronizing chats.

The disruption appeared to be limited in scope rather than widespread, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Data from outage-tracking platform Downdetector showed 25 reports related to the issue. Among those affected, 56 percent cited problems with the website, 39 percent reported app-related issues, and 6 percent experienced difficulties sending or receiving messages.

Initial indications suggest the glitch primarily affected users attempting to link WhatsApp Web to their iPhones, while Android users largely reported normal access to the service. Several users turned to X to share their experiences, highlighting challenges in pairing iOS devices with the desktop platform.

As of now, WhatsApp has not issued an official statement addressing the reported disruption.

News.Az