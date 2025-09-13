Which is tipped by experts as the best crypto to buy now; Solana, Dogecoin or Layer Brett?

As crypto markets stabilize ahead of Q4, traders and analysts are once again debating which tokens could deliver the best upside before year’s end. While Layer 1 giants like Solana remain dominant and legacy meme coins like Dogecoin still command attention, a new Ethereum Layer 2 token called Layer Brett is capturing fresh investor interest. Backed by viral momentum and real blockchain functionality, it’s now being tipped as a contender for the best crypto to buy now.

Solana: Institutional support grows as tech upgrades roll out

Solana continues to build momentum with a growing list of backers in the institutional space. Recent moves by firms like Galaxy Digital and Multicoin Capital show increasing confidence in SOL as a long-term asset. Several public companies are even adopting Solana-based treasuries, signaling strong conviction in its role within the next market cycle.

On the tech side, Solana developers are pushing forward with major updates like Firedancer and Alpenglow. These upgrades aim to improve transaction throughput and network stability, key to maintaining its lead in DeFi and NFT performance. With new tokenization efforts also underway, including a major push from R3 Labs, Solana is expanding its use case into real-world finance.

Solana’s consistent pace of development and growing adoption by institutions makes it a compelling option for those who want long-term infrastructure exposure rather than short-term hype.

Dogecoin: ETF speculation adds fuel, but utility still lags

Dogecoin is once again trending, this time with speculation around a possible U.S. listed DOGE ETF. The $DOJE ticker has been circulating online, and early reports suggest approval could be near. At the same time, a newly established $175 million treasury aims to provide on-chain liquidity and support the coin’s price stability.

Despite the excitement, Dogecoin hasn’t evolved much in terms of utility. It still doesn’t offer smart contracts or native staking features, two things that investors now expect even from meme coins. Its popularity remains strong, backed by a loyal community, but the lack of meaningful updates keeps it from being more than a sentiment-driven trade.

For short-term traders who understand the risks, DOGE may still offer opportunities. But for those seeking long-term growth backed by real tech, it falls behind newer meme-based projects.

Layer Brett combines meme virality with real utility

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is a new meme coin built on Ethereum’s Layer 2 that’s quickly gaining traction in early September. Unlike traditional meme tokens, Layer Brett is designed for real blockchain use, offering lightning-fast transactions, near-zero fees, and active staking rewards.

Currently in presale, $LBRETT is priced at exactly $0.0055. The project has already raised over $3.2 million, and community growth is accelerating. Staking is live, with APY rewards is currently 812% APY. Users can participate directly using MetaMask or Trust Wallet, with no KYC required.

But the appeal doesn’t stop at staking. The roadmap includes NFT integrations, gamified staking mechanics, and multichain functionality, all supported by a fixed 10 billion token supply. A $1 million giveaway is also underway, further boosting Layer Brett’s visibility among retail investors.

Final thought: Which is the best crypto to buy now?

Solana offers strength and institutional growth. Dogecoin brings meme legacy and broad recognition. But for investors looking for early-stage potential and high-yield staking, Layer Brett may be the best crypto to buy now.

Its presale pricing, staking incentives, and product roadmap position it as a unique play in the meme coin sector. While blue chips like SOL and DOGE serve their roles, Layer Brett gives retail investors a shot at real upside before wider market adoption.

News.Az