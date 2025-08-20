White House launches TikTok account as Trump touts message to young voters

+ ↺ − 16 px



The White House has officially joined TikTok, opening an account on Tuesday to tap into the platform’s 170 million U.S. users and amplify President Donald Trump’s message.



The new account, @whitehouse, debuted with a video of Trump declaring, “I am your voice”, alongside the caption: “America we are BACK! What’s up TikTok?”

Trump has credited the app with helping him connect with younger voters during his 2024 election victory over Democrat Kamala Harris. His campaign account, @realdonaldtrump, already has more than 15 million followers, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

While Trump embraces TikTok, U.S. lawmakers remain concerned about its Chinese parent company ByteDance and potential national security risks. A 2024 law required the app to be sold or shut down by January 2025, but Trump has repeatedly extended the deadline, now pushed to September 17. Critics say the extensions undermine congressional intent and leave user data vulnerable.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the new account would allow the administration to “communicate the historic successes President Trump has delivered to the American people with as many audiences and platforms as possible.”

Trump continues to rely on his Truth Social platform and occasionally posts on X, but aides say TikTok will now play a central role in his digital strategy.

