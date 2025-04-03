White House refutes claims of Elon Musk leaving government role

+ ↺ − 16 px

The White House dismissed reports on Wednesday claiming that Elon Musk would step down from his government position, calling the allegation "garbage."

“This 'scoop' is garbage," wrote spokesperson Karoline Leavitt on X, referring to a Politico report that claimed President Donald Trump told his inner circle, including Cabinet members, that his tech-billionaire ally Musk will soon step back from his government role, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

She added that Musk and Trump had publicly confirmed he would remain a special government employee until "his incredible work at DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) is complete."

Politico, citing three people close to Trump, said the president remains pleased with Musk and his DOGE initiative, where he has overseen deep reductions to the federal workforce.

Sources said Trump and Musk decided in recent days that the billionaire would soon return to his businesses and take on a supporting role in the government.

One official said Musk is likely to retain an informal role as an adviser and continue to be an occasional face around the White House, according to Politico.

Another official cautioned that anyone who thinks Musk is going to disappear from Trump’s orbit is “fooling themselves," the report said.

On Monday night, Trump told reporters that "at some point Elon’s gonna want to go back to his company."

