Scott Mills reportedly boycotts Eurovision after BBC departure

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Scott Mills is reportedly refusing to watch this year’s Eurovision Song Contest after being replaced as a commentator following his departure from BBC Radio 2.

The 53-year-old former presenter was dismissed in March after it emerged he had been investigated over alleged serious sexual offences against a boy under the age of 16 between 1997 and 2000. The investigation was later dropped due to insufficient evidence, News.Az reports, citing The Standard.

Mills had served as a Eurovision commentator since 2011, but has now been replaced by Angela Scanlon, who is hosting alongside Rylan Clark for the live broadcasts of the competition.

According to reports, Mills is not watching the contest and is “desperate to speak out” about his firing, with sources claiming he is considering giving an interview.

A source told The Sun that he is finding it difficult to remain silent and is in discussions about what he is legally allowed to say. The same source said he is slowly returning to public life and reconnecting with friends after a period of isolation.

Mills previously issued a brief statement after leaving BBC Radio 2, noting that the police investigation had been closed years earlier and asking for privacy.

The BBC has said it was aware of earlier investigations and took action after receiving new information. Mills has also reportedly lost several professional roles since his dismissal, including broadcasting and live event appearances.

News.Az