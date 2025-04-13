White House: US already in tariff talks with 130 countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

To date, 130 countries have contacted the United States and expressed a desire to negotiate customs duties.

Said Kevin Hassett, head of the White House National Economic Council, in an interview with CNN, News.Az informs.

"Currently, 130 countries have contacted us and we are in talks with them," he said, adding that the US had reduced import duties for the countries mentioned to 10%.

In addition, the head of the national economic council indicated that a process is underway to resolve trade disputes with China, but it is "in its infancy."

Recall that US President Donald Trump announced on April 2 the introduction of customs duties on goods from 185 countries and territories. On April 9, he announced that he was suspending the increase in duties for 90 days for 75 countries that had shown willingness to negotiate. They will be subject to import tariffs of 10%.

News.Az