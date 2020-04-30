WHO calls on states to determine financial aid for COVID-19 vaccine development by May 4

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on its member states to determine the volume of financial aid for the development of COVID-19 vaccines by May 4, WHO Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said in an interview with TASS.

"The WHO has gathered many agencies: the Global Fund and many others. Under their auspices and with their support, we are calling on the countries to determine the volume of financial aid for the development of vaccines. The money will go towards the vaccine and to ensuring its accessibility in poor countries," she said.

Vujnovic added that when three-four vaccines are developed, it is important to launch mass production. "We need a serious and stable financial foundation for that in order to reach the most vulnerable groups of the population that need vaccination the most. Then we might stop the pandemic," she noted.

Earlier, first deputy head of the United Russia parliamentary faction Adalbi Shkhagoshev said after an online session with Vujnovic that on May 4, the WHO would hold a major session with its financial contributors and vaccine developers.

