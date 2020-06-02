WHO director for Americas says region close to 3 million COVID-19 cases

WHO director for Americas says region close to 3 million COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Health Organization’s regional director for the Americas Carissa Etienne said on Tuesday that the COVID-19 epidemiological curve is still rising sharply in the region, with close to 3 million confirmed cases, Reuters reports.

She said the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) hopes to continue working well with the United States despite the U.S. withdrawal from the WHO.

Speaking in a virtual briefing from Washington, Pan American Health Organization directors advised countries not to open their economies too fast and should avoid public crowds especially where coronavirus cases are still increasing.

News.Az