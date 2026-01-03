Who is Delcy Rodriguez, the vice president that Trump says replaced Maduro?

Following are some facts about Delcy Rodriguez, whom U.S. President Donald Trump said during a press conference on Saturday was "just sworn in" as president of Venezuela after Nicolas Maduro was captured by U.S. forces, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Venezuelan government has not announced that Rodriguez was sworn in and several sources told Reuters she was in Russia, though the Russian state news agency denied the report.

Trump said that the U.S. would be running Venezuela in the immediate future and that Rodriguez has said she is "willing to do what we think is necessary to make Venezuela great again."

Maduro has called Rodriguez a “tiger” for her diehard defense of his socialist government.

She works closely with her brother, Jorge Rodriguez, who is the head of the national assembly legislature.

Caracas native Rodriguez, 56, was born on May 18, 1969, opens new tab and is the daughter of left-wing guerrilla fighter Jorge Antonio Rodriguez, who founded the revolutionary Liga Socialista party in the 1970s.

Rodriguez's roles as finance and oil minister, held simultaneously with her vice-presidential post, have made her a key figure in the management of Venezuela's economy and gained her major influence with the country's withered private sector. She has applied orthodox economic policies in a bid to fight exaggerated inflation.

She called on the U.S. government to provide proof of life for Maduro and his wife in an audio message played on state television on Saturday, but her exact whereabouts are not known.

She is an attorney who graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela and rose rapidly through the political ranks in the last decade, serving as Communication and Information Minister between 2013 and 2014.

Rodriguez, known as a lover of designer fashions, was foreign minister from 2014 to 2017, during which time she attempted to crash a Mercosur trade bloc meeting in Buenos Aires, following Venezuela's suspension from the group.

She began serving as the head of a pro-government Constituent Assembly, which expanded Maduro's powers, in 2017.

Rodriguez was named vice president in June 2018, with Maduro announcing the appointment on X by describing her as "a young woman, brave, seasoned, daughter of a martyr, revolutionary and tested in a thousand battles."

In August 2024, Maduro added the oil ministry to Rodriguez’s portfolio, where she has been tasked with managing escalating U.S. sanctions on the country's most important industry.

