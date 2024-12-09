Who is Luigi Mangione, the key suspect in the UnitedHealthcare CEO murder case?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities have arrested a key suspect in the murder of United Healthcare’s chief executive, following an intensive week-long manhunt. Luigi Mangione, 26, was apprehended in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after being recognized by a McDonald's employee, according to New York officials, News.az reports citing BBC .

Mangione was found in possession of a firearm, multiple fake IDs—including one that matched the identity used to check into a New York City hostel before the killing—and a handwritten manifesto detailing grievances with the U.S. healthcare system. Police described the manifesto as evidence of Mangione’s “motivation and mindset.”The firearm recovered was a ghost gun, a largely untraceable weapon believed to have been made with a 3D printer. Police also discovered a suppressor among his belongings.Mangione, a Maryland native, has connections to San Francisco, California, and Honolulu, Hawaii, but no prior criminal record in New York. His educational background includes attending a private high school in Baltimore and graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, where he studied computer science and founded a video game development club.Professionally, Mangione worked as a data engineer for TrueCar, a digital retail platform, and had previous internships in video game programming.Mangione is currently held in Pennsylvania, where authorities plan to conduct further interviews. His manifesto, combined with other evidence, is expected to play a significant role in understanding the motive behind the high-profile crime.The case remains under investigation as police seek to unravel the events leading to the tragic death of United Healthcare’s CEO.

News.Az