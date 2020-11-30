WHO prepares new recommendations on "close contacts" with COVID-19, official says
The World Health Organization (WHO) is developing new recommendations to define "close contacts" with the coronavirus infection, WHO representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic said in an interview with TASS.
"[On Friday], I participated in the WHO meeting where new recommendations on the so-called close contacts were reviewed," she said. "The recommendation will include 15 minutes during 24 hours total, this may be five minutes plus five minutes and five minutes at a distance of less than two meters," she explained.
The WHO representative reiterated that earlier a close contact meant a 15-minute face-to-face interaction at a distance of less than one and a half meters. She added that changes in the recommendations are caused by the fact that the WHO "now knows more about the virus."