WHO records over 517,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 worldwide

WHO records over 517,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 worldwide

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 517,000 new cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed globally in the past 24 hours, which pushed a total number of infections to 132.04 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday, according to TASS.

According to the WHO updates, coronavirus-related deaths increased by over 9,200 to surpass 2.86 million.

As of 16.34 Moscow time on April 7, as many as 132,046,206 coronavirus cases and 2,867,242 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 517,585 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 9,264.

The WHO statistics are based on the officially confirmed data provided by countries.

News.Az