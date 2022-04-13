WHO reports drop in coronavirus infections globally in a week

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 7 million people became infected with a coronavirus infection over the past week, more than 22 thousand died. The death toll was down 18% from the previous seven days, and the number of infections was down 24%, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday night, News.Az reports.

As noted in its weekly newsletter, from April 4 to April 10, the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths continued to decline for the third consecutive week.

Compared to the previous week, the decline was 24% and 18%, respectively, with 7,221,651 infections and 22,336 deaths reported to the WHO.

A decrease in the number of infected compared to the previous week (March 28 - April 3) was recorded in all six WHO regions. This was especially pronounced in Europe (minus 26%), America (minus 26%) and Africa (minus 17%). The decrease in mortality was also recorded in all regions, with a particularly noticeable decrease in Africa (minus 73%) and the Western Pacific region (minus 21%).

The Republic of Korea reported the highest number of infections in a week, at 1,459,454, followed by Germany (1,019,649), France (927,073), Vietnam (453,647) and Italy (447,322). The United States has the most deaths in seven days with 3,682, followed by the Republic of Korea (2,186), Russia (2,008), Germany (1,686) and Brazil (1,120), according to a WHO fact sheet.

WHO has received reports of 497,960,492 cases of coronavirus and 6,181,850 deaths. During the day, the number of infected people increased by 736,460, deaths - by 1,986.

