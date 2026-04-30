Uber’s big bet on travel: What to know

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Uber is entering the travel industry.

The company on Wednesday unveiled several new products during its annual Go-Get event held in New York, as it seeks to draw more users to its platform and further distinguish itself beyond its core ride-hailing business, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

Rather than focusing on its ambitious driverless car bet, Uber used its annual product showcase to feature new verticals, such as hotel bookings and shopping, as it strives to position itself as an all-in-one super app.

Along with driverless cars, Uber bets have included freight, chauffeur services and skiing. The company has also expanded grocery delivery services and is partnering with Joby Aviation to offer all-electric air taxis.

The new travel bets aim to simplify and de-stress the experience for busy consumers, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told a live audience on Wednesday.

“Uber is already the go-to platform for global travel,” he said. “If we’re the first app that you open when you get into your city, it’s only natural for us to try to make the entire trip, the entire experience, simpler.”

Here are some key new offerings announced:

Hotel bookings

Travelers planning their next vacation or work trip can book their next stay on Uber. The company is partnering with travel platform Expedia Group to offer more than 700,000 hotel booking options for U.S. users, with plans to add home rentals through Vrbo later this year. Khosrowshahi previously led the travel booking platform.

A new hotel icon on the Uber app will let users sift through accommodations using filters such as price, ratings and amenities. Uber One members get a 20% discount on a shifting group of hotels and 10% back in Uber One credits.

The offering puts Uber in direct competition with the travel booking space, dominated by platforms such as Booking Holdings and home rental platform Airbnb.

Book with AI

Uber is adding more artificial intelligence to its platform with a new voice booking chatbot. Users can book their next ride through a voice prompt conversation with the company’s new tool, powered by OpenAI models.

“At Uber, we use a whole range of AI tools from leading providers as well as our own AI stack — from core engineering to AI-powered products,” Uber said in a statement.

Like its peers, Uber is progressively adding new AI features to improve its platform for customers and stores. New initiatives include AI tools, including a cart assistant feature for grocery delivery that launched earlier this year on Uber Eats, and AI-powered menu descriptions.

Shopping on Uber

In its ongoing expansion beyond ride-hailing, Uber is launching a shopping feature available at stores that aren’t even on the Uber app. Users can send photos and details to a personal shopper and pay the price of the item sold at the store.

Travel mode and room service

New bets on travel stretch beyond hotel bookings. The company debuted two new upgrades to improve the travel experience for users.

Uber One members can now earn ride credits and $0 delivery fees abroad, with rewards available as soon as they step back onto U.S. soil. The app will also curate points of interest and tourist hotspots for travelers.

Uber is also launching its own room service feature, with hotel door delivery for commonly forgotten travel essentials such as toothbrushes.

Fuel for the road

Uber is debuting a new way to fuel an early morning travel day or ride to work.

Customers booking an Uber Black or Black SUV can add Uber Eats items, including coffee, for drivers to pick up along the way. The program launches in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, and Austin, Texas, over the next few weeks.

News.Az