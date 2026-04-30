Trump Truth Social post: US studying troop cuts in Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The United States is studying and reviewing the possible reduction of Troops in Germany, with a determination to be made over the next short period of time,” read the president’s post on the Truth Social platform.

On Monday, Merz stated that the U.S. conflict with Iran is unlikely to end quickly. He noted that the Iranians are “stronger than expected,” while accusing the Americans of lacking a “convincing negotiation strategy,” News.Az reports, citing Defence 24.

The following day, the US president responded to the chancellor, again on Truth Social: “The Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about! If Iran had a Nuclear Weapon, the whole world would be held hostage. I am doing something with Iran, right now, that other Nations, or Presidents, should have done long ago. No wonder Germany is doing so poorly, both economically and otherwise!”

Germany, along with Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom, has come under fire from Donald Trump for its stance on the U.S. war with Iran and for failing to assist in reopening the Strait of Hormuz. It was to be expected that the United States would impose some form of “penalty” on its NATO allies. One such measure could be a reduction of the American military presence in these countries.This contrasts with a recent statement by Deputy Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby, who declared that the U.S. Department of War is working closely with European partners—especially Germany—on transforming the North Atlantic Alliance into “NATO 3.0.” He described Germany as an emerging leader in NATO’s transformation.

Between 35,000 and 37,000 American troops are currently stationed in Germany. Back in 2020, Trump had already announced plans to withdraw 9,500 of them, accusing Berlin of failing to meet its NATO commitments. Ultimately, the reduction did not take place.

News.Az