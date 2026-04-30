Russian drone strike hits Dnipro, fire and casualties

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A Russian drone strike hit the outskirts of Dnipro on Thursday, sparking a major fire and leaving casualties, according to regional authorities.

Officials said the attack targeted the Dnipro district early in the morning, setting nearby structures ablaze. Initial reports confirmed one fatality and one injured, but the number of casualties later increased as more information emerged, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Authorities reported that at least 11 people were wounded in the strike, with several hospitalized. Among them, one man was said to be in critical condition, while others sustained moderate injuries. Emergency crews worked to contain the fire and assist those affected.

The strike also caused damage to civilian infrastructure, including a nearby store and vehicles, while a bus caught fire at the scene, according to local officials.

The attack followed warnings from Ukraine’s air force about incoming drones in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where Russian strikes have been reported frequently in recent weeks.

The latest incident underscores the continued intensity of attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, particularly in regions close to active front lines, as authorities continue to assess the full extent of the damage.

News.Az