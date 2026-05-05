WHO says cruise hantavirus outbreak risk is low

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The World Health Organization said a hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship off Cabo Verde likely originated from infections acquired before boarding, stressing that the overall risk to the public remains low.

Speaking in Geneva, Maria Van Kerkhove said the first identified patient and his wife were probably infected off the vessel, based on the virus’s incubation period. Authorities are now examining whether limited human-to-human transmission may have occurred among close contacts, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Seven of the 147 passengers and crew aboard the MV Hondius have fallen ill, including two confirmed and five suspected cases. Three people have died, while one patient receiving treatment in South Africa is reported to be improving. Two others remain on board and are being prepared for medical evacuation to the Netherlands.

Passengers have been instructed to stay in their cabins while disinfection and other containment measures are carried out. No new symptomatic cases have been reported so far.

Hantaviruses, typically spread by rodents, can cause serious illness in humans, though human-to-human transmission is considered rare. Health officials are conducting genetic sequencing to identify the specific strain, with the Andes virus among those being investigated.

The WHO said there is no evidence of rodents on the ship, suggesting infections may be linked to earlier exposure during stops along the African coast.

Authorities in Cabo Verde, the Netherlands, South Africa, Spain and the UK are coordinating the response, including contact tracing and further testing. The vessel is expected to head to the Canary Islands, where Spanish officials will carry out a full investigation and disinfection process.

News.Az