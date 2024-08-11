Why are the Olympic medals more expensive than ever?

+ ↺ − 16 px

The cost of Olympic medals at this year's Games has reached a record $900 each, according to Bloomberg. This price surge is attributed to the rising cost of raw materials used in the production of the awards.Each medal contains 6 grams of gold, which has significantly increased its value amid soaring prices for this precious metal. Additionally, the medals incorporate remelted metal parts from the iconic Eiffel Tower, adding both uniqueness and symbolic significance to the awards.Even after adjusting for inflation, the current cost of the medals remains the highest in Olympic history. This underscores not only the economic significance of the materials used but also the cultural value associated with these prestigious awards.

News.Az