2026 World Cup: Co-host Canada to face Bosnia and Herzegovina

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FIFA World Cup 2026 will feature another match on June 12.

In Group B, one of the tournament’s host nations, Canada, will face Bosnia and Herzegovina at BMO Field in Toronto, with kickoff scheduled for 23:00 Baku time, News.Az reports.

The match will be officiated by Argentine FIFA referee Facundo Tello.

It should be noted that on June 13, the Group D match between the United States and Paraguay will begin at 05:00, while the Group B encounter between Qatar and Switzerland will kick off at 23:00.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is the 23rd edition of the tournament and the global men’s football championship held every four years under FIFA, scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

This edition will be jointly hosted across 16 cities—11 in the United States, 3 in Mexico, and 2 in Canada. It marks the first time the tournament is being organized by three countries together and the first expansion to 48 teams, up from the previous 32-team format.

It also represents the first co-hosted World Cup since 2002. Mexico, which previously hosted in 1970 and 1986, will become the first country to host or co-host the tournament three times.

News.Az