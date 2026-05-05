2026 Met Gala overshadowed by protests over Jeff Bezos' sponsorship

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2026 Met Gala faced significant controversy as activists and public figures voiced strong opposition to the leadership roles of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos.

Serving as lead sponsors and honorary co-chairs, the couple’s involvement sparked a widespread boycott campaign led by activist groups. Protesters took to the streets of New York City, plastering walls and subways with posters that criticized Amazon’s labor practices and its technological ties to federal immigration agencies, News.Az reports, citing IB Times.

The backlash centered on allegations of worker exploitation and the influence of extreme wealth over artistic integrity.

Creative demonstrations included the placement of "piss bottles" around the museum—a reference to reported conditions for Amazon drivers—and parody merchandise in the gift shop. High-profile absences, including New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and several celebrities, further highlighted the divide, as critics argued the event had shifted from a celebration of fashion to a showcase for billionaire patronage.

News.Az