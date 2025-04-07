Wildfire erupts in South Korea’s Hadong, prompting evacuations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Residents of several villages in South Korea's southern Hadong county were advised to evacuate to safe locations on Monday as firefighters worked to contain a raging wildfire in the region, authorities said.

The fire erupted on a mountain in Hadong, some 290 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 12:05 p.m., according to the Korea Forest Service, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Hadong is one of the regions devastated by the nation's worst wildfires that were contained late last month.

The Korea Forest Service mobilized 21 firefighting helicopters and 397 personnel to put out the latest wildfire that has scorched some 47 hectares of land.

A man in his 70s was taken to a hospital with burns on both hands after attempting to put out the fire himself, according to the forest service.

Authorities suspect the man started the fire while working with a turf cutter, and plan to look into the exact cause of the blaze after it is extinguished.

In Seoul, acting Interior Minister Ko Ki-dong urged relevant authorities to make all-out efforts to put out the wildfire as early as possible.

"Make sure to have residents at risk from the fires swiftly take shelter and establish fire lines in advance to prevent any casualties," Ko told a disaster response meeting.

News.Az