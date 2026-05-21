Italy seeks EU sanctions on Ben-Gvir over activist video

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Italy has formally requested that the European Union impose sanctions on Israel’s far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir. The move comes after Ben-Gvir published a controversial video showing detained activists from the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla forced to kneel with their hands tied and foreheads on the ground.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced the decision on social media, condemning the "unacceptable acts" committed against the flotilla, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Tajani stated that the activists were seized in international waters and subjected to harassment and humiliation, calling the actions a clear violation of the most basic human rights.

News.Az