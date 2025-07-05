Wildfire near C-Hill prompts evacuation warnings in Carson City

+ ↺ − 16 px

Residents near Terrace and Crain Streets in Carson City are being urged to prepare for evacuation as firefighters battle a 50-acre wildfire burning on C-Hill, officials announced early Saturday.

The blaze, which broke out just before midnight on July 4, sent flames climbing the iconic hillside and prompted immediate response from local and regional firefighting crews. The fire is primarily a brush fire, and crews are actively working to contain the spread, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities have not yet provided containment estimates, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Residents in the vicinity are advised to stay alert, follow local emergency updates, and be ready to evacuate at short notice.

News.Az