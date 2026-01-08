Wildfires reported in open areas of Jabrayil and Fuzuli

+ ↺ − 16 px

Wildfires broke out on open land in several locations across Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil and Fuzuli districts, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on Wednesday.

The fires were recorded near Cocuq Marjanlı in Jabrayil, as well as in the Horadiz, Ahmadalilar, Gazakhlar and Mirzanaghili areas of Fuzuli. Firefighting units from the State Fire Protection Service were dispatched from both districts to contain the blaze, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Authorities said operations are ongoing, mainly in areas covered with dry grass and shrubs. Additional updates are expected as response efforts continue.

