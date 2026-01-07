Landmine blast injuries deminer in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

+ ↺ − 16 px

A deminer was injured when an anti-personnel landmine exploded in the village of Mehdili in Azerbaijan’s liberated Jabrayil district.

The injured individual has been identified as Rashad Mammadov Nariman oghlu, born in 1985, who works for one of the private companies engaged in humanitarian demining activities in the area, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency.

He sustained a minor leg injury as a result of the blast.

Following the incident, the deminer was taken to the district central hospital. Medical officials said his condition is satisfactory and his life is not in danger.

News.Az