Wildfires sweep across Southern Europe amid heatwave and high winds

Wildfires driven by a record heatwave and strong winds are raging across southern Europe, destroying homes, factories, and farmland, and forcing thousands of people to evacuate.

In Greece, flames engulfed a cement factory near Patras and swept through olive groves and forests. Authorities evacuated a town of 7,700 residents and issued new alerts for nearby villages. Fires also threatened tourist areas on the islands of Chios and Cephalonia, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In Spain, a volunteer firefighter died from severe burns while creating firebreaks in Castile and Leon — the sixth wildfire-related death in the country this year. Several blazes are suspected to be arson, with multiple arrests and investigations underway. Galicia alone is battling fires affecting 10,000 hectares.

Portugal, Albania, and other nations are also facing worsening fires, some sparked by lightning. In Albania, flames reached homes in central villages, forcing residents to flee with livestock.

Spain is enduring its 10th consecutive day of extreme heat, with temperatures reaching 45°C (113°F). Italy issued heat alerts for 16 cities, prompting Pope Leo to move his weekly audience indoors.

