S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow futures jump ahead of key earnings reports

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US stock futures edged higher on Tuesday, stabilizing after a broad market sell-off triggered by escalating tensions in the Middle East.

S&P 500 futures (ES=F) rose about 0.3%, while Nasdaq-100 futures (NQ=F), which track major technology stocks, gained 0.4%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures (YM=F) also moved up 0.2%.

In corporate news, Palantir Technologies (PLTR) reported first-quarter revenue and profit that exceeded Wall Street expectations.

Growth was driven by strong demand from both commercial clients and the US government sector. The company’s revenue surged 85%, reflecting continued interest in its software offerings, particularly amid rising attention on artificial intelligence tools. Despite the strong results, Palantir shares fell 2% in premarket trading as investors reacted to the report released Wednesday.

Market sentiment remained cautious following reports that the United Arab Emirates said Iran had launched drones and missiles toward its territory. The developments raised concerns that an already fragile ceasefire framework involving the United States could further deteriorate.

Tensions were further heightened after US officials stated that American forces had engaged Iranian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, allegedly disabling several boats accused of threatening commercial shipping routes. Iranian state media disputed those claims.

Energy markets reflected ongoing uncertainty. Oil prices initially climbed before easing slightly in after-hours trading. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell about 1% to near $105 per barrel, while Brent crude futures slipped 0.4% to just under $114 per barrel.

On the earnings front, several major companies are scheduled to report results on Tuesday, including Shopify (SHOP), Pfizer (PFE), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Investors are also awaiting key US economic data, including the trade balance and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), which are expected to provide further insight into the strength of the US economy.

News.Az