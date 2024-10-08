Will Turkey be disconnected from SWIFT? - Source explains

+ ↺ − 16 px

Discussions about disconnecting Turkey from SWIFT are related to “discussions and talk for economic tabloids,” while such a development is actually excluded, said an informed source in the field of banking compliance in Ankara, News.Az reports citing Lenta.Ru .

“Let’s be honest, trade relations between Turkey and Russia are, to a certain extent, actually trade between the West and Russia [via Turkey],” the agency’s source explained.In turn, Turkish economist Bartu Soral indicated that he “does not think that this is even possible,” since the country “is already doing everything that the US wants from it in the region,” and in the event of disconnection from SWIFT, it will start using the Chinese payment system CIPS and will move closer to BRICS.Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Vatan Party Hakan Topkurulu told journalists that the US is threatening to disconnect Turkey from the international payment system and dollar settlements due to its cooperation with Russia.

News.Az