William and Kate set to move to new Windsor home
The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to move into a new home in Berkshire, News.az reports citing BBC.
William and Catherine will move to the eight-bedroom Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park, with their children George, Charlotte and Louis.
Their current main home, Adelaide Cottage, is a short distance away and the children attend the nearby Lambrook School.
A Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed: "The Wales family will move house later this year."
They also have homes at Anmer Hall in Norfolk and Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace.
In 2001, Forest Lodge underwent £1.5m restoration works and was put on the rental market for £15,000 a month.
Images inside the home taken at the time showed original stonework, elaborate plaster cornices and ceiling decoration, plus a half-barrel vaulted hallway ceiling.Photo: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire | The Prince and Princess of Wales currently live in Adelaide Cottage
The council's decision notice refers to the removal of a window and works to a fireplace.
The announcement comes after the annual publication of the royal finances in June, where Buckingham Palace announced cost-saving measures.
William, who currently holds the title of Duke of Cornwall, benefits from the Duchy of Cornwall which mainly covers land in south-west England and is worth £1bn.
He can spend the profits as he wishes but is not entitled to any proceeds from the sale of any estate assets, which must be reinvested.
A financial report for the duchy showed a profit of £22.9m, slightly down on the previous year when it generated a net surplus of £24m.
Kate has spoken of her belief in the healing power of the natural world and described nature as her "sanctuary", while opening up about her "life-changing" cancer treatment.
She further showed her love for nature in the Mother Nature video series, which she launched in May.