William and Kate set to move to new Windsor home

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to move into a new home in Berkshire, News.az reports citing BBC. William and Catherine will move to the eight-bedroom Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park, with their children George, Charlotte and Louis. Their current main home, Adelaide Cottage, is a short distance away and the children attend the nearby Lambrook School. A Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed: "The Wales family will move house later this year."

The royal couple announced they were moving from Kensington Palace to their current four-bedroom property , Adelaide Cottage, in August 2022.

They also have homes at Anmer Hall in Norfolk and Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace. In 2001, Forest Lodge underwent £1.5m restoration works and was put on the rental market for £15,000 a month. Images inside the home taken at the time showed original stonework, elaborate plaster cornices and ceiling decoration, plus a half-barrel vaulted hallway ceiling. Photo: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire | The Prince and Princess of Wales currently live in Adelaide Cottage

Redacted planning applications lodged with the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead show permission for minor internal and external alterations was granted earlier this month.

The council's decision notice refers to the removal of a window and works to a fireplace.

The announcement comes after the annual publication of the royal finances in June, where Buckingham Palace announced cost-saving measures. William, who currently holds the title of Duke of Cornwall, benefits from the Duchy of Cornwall which mainly covers land in south-west England and is worth £1bn. He can spend the profits as he wishes but is not entitled to any proceeds from the sale of any estate assets, which must be reinvested. A financial report for the duchy showed a profit of £22.9m, slightly down on the previous year when it generated a net surplus of £24m.

Forest Lodge is nestled in the heart of the 4,800-acre Windsor Great Park.

Kate has spoken of her belief in the healing power of the natural world and described nature as her "sanctuary", while opening up about her "life-changing" cancer treatment. She further showed her love for nature in the Mother Nature video series, which she launched in May.

