Wales appoint Steve Tandy as new head coach

The Scotland defence coach finished his commitments with Gregor Townsend's team during their summer tour and will link up with his native Wales on 1 September, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

The 45-year-old former Neath and Ospreys flanker was under contract with Scotland but the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has agreed a deal to release him.

The exact length of Tandy's Wales contract has not been disclosed but the WRU says he will be in charge until at least the 2027 World Cup in Australia, with the indication being the governing body seeing his appointment as a long-term move.

"Becoming head coach of my home country is a massive honour and a privilege," said Tandy.