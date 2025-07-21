Wales appoint Steve Tandy as new head coach
Steve Tandy has been named Wales men's head coach.
The Scotland defence coach finished his commitments with Gregor Townsend's team during their summer tour and will link up with his native Wales on 1 September, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.
The 45-year-old former Neath and Ospreys flanker was under contract with Scotland but the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has agreed a deal to release him.
The exact length of Tandy's Wales contract has not been disclosed but the WRU says he will be in charge until at least the 2027 World Cup in Australia, with the indication being the governing body seeing his appointment as a long-term move.
"Becoming head coach of my home country is a massive honour and a privilege," said Tandy.
The WRU has been looking for a permanent successor to Warren Gatland, who resigned during the Six Nations in February.
Cardiff's Matt Sherratt took over on a temporary basis for the rest of the tournament and then agreed to remain in place for the summer tour of Japan.
Tandy's first game in charge will be against Argentina in Cardiff on Sunday, 9 November, before further autumn internationals against Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.
He is the first homegrown permanent head coach of the men's Test side since Gareth Jenkins was sacked in September 2007, although fellow Welshmen Nigel Davies, Robin McBryde and Rob Howley have taken interim charge since then.