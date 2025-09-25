William Shatner, 'Star Trek' icon, hospitalized after health scare

The 94-year-old actor experienced the health issue at his home before being taken for treatment, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Insiders say that when the issue occurred, he called the emergency services and a Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance arrived on the scene.

He was purportedly taken to a local hospital for evaluation, and is now 'resting comfortably' and doing 'good,' the sources informed TMZ.

Shatner still has multiple acting projects in the pipeline and appears at fan events, including a panel at Dragon Con in Atlanta only last month.

Shatner is best-known as the Starship Enterprise's Captain Kirk, whom he played through the original Star Trek series from 1966 to 1969.

The cast included Leonard Nimoy as Spock, DeForest Kelley as Leonard McCoy, James Doohan as Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott and Nichelle Nichols as Nyota Uhura.

Shatner reprised the role of Captain Kirk on the animated series and the first seven films, such as the 1982 fan favorite Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.

He is also known for later career roles such as the title character on the 1980s police procedural T.J. Hooker and a beauty pageant MC in the 2000 Sandra Bullock comedy Miss Congeniality.

The actor enjoys a busy career with three upcoming acting projects on his IMDb, and his love life even attracted speculation as recently as last month when remarriage rumors started flying.

His fourth ex-wife Elizabeth Martin, who at 66 is nearly three decades his junior, split from him in 2019 but reunited with him during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This August they were spotted stepping out to lunch together at Jon & Vinny's in Los Angeles, with Martin sporting a dazzling diamond ring on her wedding finger.

Although they arrived in separate cars, they spent an hour together inside the restaurant before exiting, an onlooker informed the Daily Mail.

Shatner and Martin were previously married for 18 years before finalizing their divorce in March 2020, with him paying her a $2 million lump sum in alimony according to the terms of their prenuptial agreement, according to TMZ.

Shatner is an avid horse breeder while Martin is a retired equestrian, and in the divorce they evenly divided up their four horses, with the proviso that he was able to retain all their horse equipment and 'all horse semen.'

The couple quickly reunited amid the pandemic, and last year he remarked that they were 'in effect remarried' despite not having sorted out the legal formalities.

He stated that he and Martin were unlikely to officially tie the knot again, owing to pragmatic concerns connected to their divorce, in an interview with Parade.

'The reasons we divorced were many, but none of them had to do with distaste. It had to do with more practical things that I want to avoid happening [again], so that’s what I did,' he explained to the magazine in March of last year.

However by this February a source claimed that Martin and Shatner were planning to make their commitment official again, via Radar Online.

'He was so lonely without Elizabeth. He has realized he doesn't want to be without her ever again, and she feels the same way,' alleged the insider. 'He can't stop gushing about her. They're like two teenagers in love.'

It was said that couple 'don't want a big fancy shindig this time around' and preferred 'a small commitment ceremony in front of just family and close friends.'

However, at the time, a representative for Shatner denied the claims.

Shatner's first two wives, whom he divorced, were Canadian actress Gloria Rand and producer Peter Lafferty's daughter Marcy Rafferty.

He married his third wife Nerine Kidd in 1997, two years before she drowned tragically in their swimming pool at the age of 40 with alcohol and Valium in her system.

In the years since he got back together with Martin, he has showered her with praise in public, calling her 'the zest of life' in a 2023 interview with The Mirror.

Shatner is the proud father of three daughters, Leslie, 67, Lisabeth, 64, and Melanie, 61, all of whom he welcomed with his first wife.