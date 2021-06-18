Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Station commissioned in Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Station has been inaugurated in Julfa district of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov attended the opening ceremony.

Vasif Talibov noted that a 1.1 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Station was constructed at the expense of additional equipment provided to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic by the People's Republic of China as a grant project. The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly expressed his gratitude and appreciation to China and the Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly Vasif Talibov familiarized himself with the station. He reviewed the design of the new Julfa substation and instructed to begin construction work.

