Windows 11 can still run the PC games you grew up with

Windows 11 can still run the PC games you grew up with

+ ↺ − 16 px

Windows 11 maintains impressive backward compatibility, allowing users to play classic PC games from previous decades.

While modern hardware and software architectures have evolved, the operating system includes built-in tools such as Compatibility Mode to help older titles function, News.Az reports, citing PC World.

Users can often resolve issues by right-clicking a game’s executable file and selecting settings that mimic older versions of Windows, such as Windows XP or Windows 7.

In addition to native Windows tools, digital storefronts like GOG and Steam play a crucial role in preserving retro gaming by providing patched versions of classics that run on contemporary systems. For games that predate Windows entirely, emulators like DOSBox remain the standard for simulating the necessary environment. Other solutions include installing community-made mods or wrappers that translate older graphics APIs into modern formats, ensuring that nostalgic experiences remain accessible on the latest hardware.

News.Az