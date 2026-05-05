Van Gogh exhibition comes to Art Safari Bucharest in May 2026

Van Gogh exhibition comes to Art Safari Bucharest in May 2026

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Art Safari Bucharest is set to host a major exhibition dedicated to the works of Vincent van Gogh in May 2026.

This landmark event will bring a significant collection of the Dutch master's paintings and drawings to the Romanian capital, marking a premier cultural moment for the region, News.Az reports, citing Romania-Insider.

The exhibition aims to provide an immersive experience, showcasing the evolution of Van Gogh's unique style and his profound impact on modern art.

The showcase is organized in collaboration with international museums to ensure a diverse display of authentic masterpieces. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the artist's emotional journey through his vivid use of color and expressive brushwork. By hosting such a high-profile international collection, Art Safari continues to strengthen Bucharest's position as a vibrant hub for world-class art and tourism.

News.Az